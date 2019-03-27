With the rumours flying about the NFL looking for a place to play a preseason game in Canada, Investors Group Field could be a possible location.

The Winnipeg Football Club could not confirm or deny anything.

“The Winnipeg Football Club is always exploring opportunities to host events at Investors Group Field. At this time, the Club has no further comments.”

The proposed date for a game between the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders was Aug. 23 with the Mosaic Stadium in Regina as the preferred location. The Saskatchewan Roughriders said no to the NFL because the Riders host a home game the next day and don’t believe the stadium can be turned around in time.