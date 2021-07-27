WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is receiving millions in federal funding to help it recover from the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced $12.7 million in funding for the airport Tuesday morning.

Of the funds, $7 million is being set aside for infrastructure improvements, including rehabilitation of the taxiway.

The remaining $5.7 million will come from Transport Canada’s Airport Relief Fund to help maintain airport operations.

"Canada's airports are major contributors to our economy, and play a crucial role in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities,” Alghabra said in a statement. “This financial support will ensure that, as Canada works towards recovery and travel restart post-pandemic, the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport will be able to provide regional accessibility, and safe, reliable and efficient air services for residents and workers in Winnipeg and its surrounding communities."

The funding comes as the Winnipeg Airport Authority reported it has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting a net loss of $40.3 million due to a decline in air travellers.

