The reconstruction of one of two runways at Winnipeg’s airport is nearing completion and is expected to reopen next weekend.

Tyler MacAfee, spokesperson with the Winnipeg Airports Authority, told CTV News Saturday planes will begin to use the runway again around September 14.

The runway closed in April for a rehabilitation project.

Throughout the summer, all flights used the airport’s other runway and the corresponding flight path was busier.

MacFee said the reopening of the runway means air traffic will once again be split between the two runways.

He said that means residents in the following communities can expect air traffic to return to levels similar to before summer:

Fort Garry-Riverview

Fort Richmond

Fort Rouge (west)

Fort Whyte (northeast)

Headingley

Riel

River Heights

Seine River

Southdale

St. François-Xavier

St. James (east)

St. Vital

Tuxedo (east)

Wolseley (west)

Meanwhile, residents in these communities may notice less air traffic that they did throughout the summer: