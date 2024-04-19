Winnipeg airport's longest runway is getting a facelift

Some Winnipeggers are about to see more planes flying overheard.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) is doing an extensive repaving project to its largest runway.

The WAA said it will have to juggle the use if its runways during construction, and if you live nearby, you may notice more, or sometimes less, air traffic than usual.

Some of those neighbourhoods that could be affected are St. James, Fort Garry Tuxedo, St. Vital and River Heights.

The WAA said it has procedures in place to try and keep the noise down, especially at night.

"Throughout the project, parts of each runway will still be able to be used," said Michel Rosset, the communications manager for the WAA.

"There will be a section where the entire runway will need to be closed."

This work is all part of regular maintenance the WAA said, which happens every 10 to 15 years.

Along with the pavement repairs, the runway will also get upgraded electrical systems and fresh drainage.

Work is already underway and the WAA expects things to wrap up in the fall.

Nearly 45,000 tonnes of new asphalt will be poured to complete the 3.5 kilometre project.