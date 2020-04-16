Winnipeg airport thanks healthcare workers with special tradition
Published Thursday, April 16, 2020 6:39AM CST
File image of the Winnipeg airport.
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg airport thanked healthcare workers on Wednesday with a special tradition, which it says is reserved for heroes.
The airport tweeted it decided to perform a water cannon salute in order to show its appreciation for healthcare and frontline workers.
“It’s a sign of respect, honour and gratitude,” the airport said.
Video shows the salute involved two firefighting trucks spraying arcs of water.