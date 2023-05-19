Winnipeg apartment block destroyed by fire

WINNIPEG -

A large Winnipeg apartment block is believed to be a total loss after fire tore through the building Friday night.

The City of Winnipeg said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to.reports of a fire at Quail Ridge Apartment Homes at 7:17 p.m.

“Initial crews responding from nearby 19 Station saw heavy black smoke on their arrival. The roof was well involved and (there was) fire on the fourth floor,” said WFPS Platoon Chief Brent Cheater.

“Due to the construction nature of the building the fire spread rapidly through the roof.”

Crews fought the fire from outside of the building using hand lines and the help of an aerial ladder.

The fire was declared under control at 9:06 p.m.

Everyone inside the building got out safely and no injuries were reported. However, one firefighter was assessed on the scene and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The building contains approximately 45 suites and 180 people are believed to have been displaced. The city’s Emergency Social Services team is working with the Canadian Red Cross to help residents find a place to stay.

A number of pets were rescued from the building and reunited with their owners. However, Cheater said one cat was still unaccounted for. The City of Winnipeg’s Animal Services Agency was dispatched to the scene to assist with care for the pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building was left with significant smoke, fire, and water damage.

No damage estimate was available Friday night but Cheater said the building is likely a complete loss due to its wooden frame.

“We put in tens of thousands of gallons of water in this building this evening,” said Cheater. “So the stability of it, when that starts to go, the weight of that water starts sagging the floors. It’s not like a concrete building. So, in the long run, it’s probably going to be cheaper just to tear it down.”

“A significant fire. A significant loss. But fortunately no one was hurt.”