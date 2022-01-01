Winnipeg apartment building 'a complete loss' after New Years Eve fire

A large fire ripped through a three-story apartment building on the corner of Ellice Avenue and Sherbrook Street on New Year's Eve.

According to Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), the building first caught fire around 8:18 p.m.

WFPS said the blaze started in a suite before climbing and growing in the attic.

Fire crews launched an offensive attack, but due to the deteriorating conditions, were forced to exit the building and transition to a defensive attack.

Along with a rapidly spreading fire, Platoon Chief Dan Tomchuk said the extreme weather also challenged crews.

"There's frozen hydrants, equipment that doesn't perform in these extreme temperatures, of course, the ice is always an issue," he said. "Guys get wet, they get cold faster and need to recycle crews faster, bring them in and out quicker.”

WFPS said most occupants of the building self-evacuated before the arrival of fire crews, but firefighters helped several individuals exit the building. Neighbouring homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

Paramedics assessed several evacuees, but no injuries were reported.

"Very lucky, in a case like this with these extreme conditions and the ice and the spread of the rapid-fire, it's a miracle," said Tomchuk.

The City of Winnipeg Social Services was called to assist those who were displaced in finding temporary accommodations.

A large section of Sherbrook Street and Ellice Avenue was closed on New Year's Day while crews continued to douse water on the structure.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and be careful as lots of ice has formed.

The City of Winnipeg will be monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks to improve traction.

The fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimates are available at this time. However, Tomchuk said the building is “a complete loss” and will be demolished in the coming days.

Logan Fire

At 10:43pm Friday WFPS responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey commercial building in the 400 block of Logan Avenue.

WFPS said in a release once on scene, crews found smoke in the building and launched an offensive attack, and the fire was declared under control at 11:09pm.

Fire crews completed a search of the building and no occupants were found, and no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.