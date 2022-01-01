Winnipeg apartment building ‘expected to be a complete loss’ after New Years Eve fire

A large fire broke out in a three-storey apartment complex in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street at 8:18 p.m. Friday evening.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said when crews arrived on scene they encountered smoke and flames coming from the building.

They launched an offensive attack but due to the deteriorating conditions, crews were forced to exit the building and transition to a defensive attack.

“The extreme cold created challenging conditions for firefighting with water, trucks, and equipment freezing up quickly. The entire area around the scene is ice covered and slippery,” said WFPS in the release.

According to the release, most occupants of the building self-evacuated before the arrival of fire crews, but firefighters helped several individuals exit the building and neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Paramedics assessed several evacuees but no one was hospitalized, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The City of Winnipeg Social Services was called to assist those who were displaced in finding temporary accommodations.

WFPS said in the release Sherbrook Street is closed between Portage Avenue and Sargent Avenue, and Ellice Avenue is closed between Furby Street and Maryland Street.

Operations at the scene are still ongoing, and WFPS expects crews to remain at the scene for most of Saturday.

“Once crews complete their work at the scene and roads reopen, drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the area as water used to fight the fire has created slippery conditions,” Said the release.

The City will be monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks to improve traction.

The fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimates are available at this time. However, WFPS says the building is expected to be a complete loss.

Logan Fire

At 10:43pm Friday WFPS responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey commercial building in the 400 block of Logan Avenue.

WFPS said in a release once on scene, crews found smoke in the building and launched an offensive attack, and the fire was declared under control at 11:09pm.

Fire crews completed a search of the building and no occupants were found, and no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.