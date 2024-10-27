Winnipeg army reserve unit unveils memorial dedicated to Afghanistan War

A Winnipeg army reserve unit is paying tribute to the Canadians who fought on the front lines with a new memorial.

On Sunday, the Fort Garry Horse regiment unveiled a monument at the Lieutenant-Colonel Harcus Strachan VC, MC Armoury on Machray Avenue – a Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) 3 used by the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan during the war.

“The LAV 3 was used extensively by our troops in Afghanistan to carry their missions, and often it became their home away from home,” said Marie Claire Ouellette, managing director at Canada Company, one of the partner organizations in the unveiling. “They were always supported by the LAV vehicle.”

According to the unit, more than 40,000 regular force and reserve members of the CAF served in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014. Of those, more than 150 people lost their lives, including some Manitobans.

“(The monument) honours the service of our Afghan soldiers, but not only to the soldiers that served, but the soldiers that returned, that were wounded, both physically and mentally,” said Former Honorary Colonel Bob Williams. “Now we've got a place that you can give a nod to say thank you.”

Members of the regiment believe the monument is the only one specifically dedicated to Afghanistan operations in all of Winnipeg.

“We have six soldiers from Manitoba that gave the ultimate sacrifice to serve in Afghanistan for their country. We will remember that,” Williams said.