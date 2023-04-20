Winnipeg Art Gallery hoping Warhol prints will fetch $1 million at auction, helping support Indigenous art
Funds from four famed prints of Queen Elizabeth II from an Andy Warhol series will be going towards buying work from Indigenous artists.
While walking through rows of Inuit art at Qaumajuq, Anishinaabe woodlands artist Blake Angeconeb said it felt powerful to be in a room full of Indigenous art. Angeconeb is one of the few First Nations artists who make a living from their work.
"It's our culture,” Andgeconeb said. “I just love seeing support. And that's the best way to support an indigenous artist - by buying their work."
On the floor below this display, Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG) workers were busy putting together an exhibit with work from Blackfoot artist Fay HeavyShield in the same room a Robert Houle exhibit was in months before.
While workers paused, WAG CEO and director Stephen Borys said they are hoping to add more First Nations and Metis artists to the collection. He says that roughly 14 per cent of the WAG's collection is from Inuit artists, and they are looking to add more Indigenous artists.
"One per cent of our entire collection is dedicated to First Nations and metis art,” Borys said. “There's a huge missing component and here we are in Winnipeg."
He’ll need money to do that.
To raise funds to create an endowment fund to purchase First Nation and Metis art, the WAG is selling prints of an Andy Warhol series: Reigning Queens.
He's hoping the art auction will raise a million dollars. It’s currently appraised between $700,00 - $900,000.
The symbolism of Queen Elizabeth II going out its doors - and Indigenous art coming in - is not lost on Borys.
"The fact that those will generate a significant dollar to allow us to buy Indigenous art, for me, is incredibly powerful,” he said. "We do know the association of the monarchy with colonization and oppression and other things."
For Andgeconeb, it’s like watching reverse colonization through art.
"Selling a Warhol that's of the Queen, it's moving away from art that represents the monarchy and colonization and replacing it with Indigenous artwork,” Andgeconeb said. "I love it. It just shows the WAG is taking the step in promoting Indigenous artists and representing the society and community better."
That step paints a picture of the future Angeconeb hopes to see for Indigenous artists.
“Just everybody creating as they will, and sharing culture and respecting each other and just creating beautiful artwork for people."
The WAG will use interest collected from the sale to purchase art from diverse artists, starting with contemporary Indigenous artists. The auction will happen at the Cowley Abbott Spring Live Auction on June 8 in Toronto. Cowley Abbott is donating its selling commission to the WAG’s endowment fund.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A perfect example of what not to do': ex-U. S. envoy on PM's reported NATO comments
A former U.S. envoy to Ottawa says he's concerned about what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly said about Canadian defence spending.
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
'Very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson airport leads to $20M in gold, high-value goods stolen
A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
'Here to stay': Why this infectious disease expert remains wary of COVID-19
While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, one infectious disease expert explains why he’s not letting his guard down and doesn’t think other Canadians should either.
Twitter drops 'government-funded' labels for media outlets, including CBC
After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them. The checks began disappearing from these users' profiles late morning Pacific Time.
Industry minister defends Canada's $13B Volkswagen battery plant subsidy plans
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the federal government's plans to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario is 'a very good investment.'
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
Prosecutors will dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust.' It was the only charge he faced.
Families minister says Canada will offer access to abortion pill if U.S. ban upheld
Canada's families minister says the federal government is prepared to offer Americans access to a widely used abortion pill that could be restricted in the United States.
Defence Department expecting clarity on cost of new warship fleet later this year
The Defence Department's procurement chief is hoping to have a better sense by the end of the year as to how much Canada will have to pay to build a new fleet of warships for the Royal Canadian Navy.
Regina
-
Police launch death investigation in North Central Regina
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered in North Central Regina.
-
'Isn’t fair to anyone': Urban Sask. school divisions seek mid-year funding adjustment as enrolment surges
Saskatchewan school divisions are requesting a mid-year funding adjustment from the ministry of education as enrolment continues to rise.
-
'We can’t be quiet anymore': First Nations and opposition react to vote against Duty to Consult Act
The provincial government voted against the Duty to Consult Act in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday. The act, also known as Bill 610, would have forced greater consultation with First Nations on Crown land sales.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man accused of hate speech for alleged comments on slain woman's online obituary
A 54-year-old man is facing three criminal charges after allegedly making hateful comments on the online obituary of Megan Gallagher.
-
Saskatoon police chief recovering after medical emergency
Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) Chief Troy Cooper is recovering at home after a medical emergency.
-
Construction of Saskatoon rare earths processing plant put on pause
Canada's only rare earths mining company is pausing all construction at its Saskatoon processing facility.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing 53-year-old Espanola man found, police say
Police say the body of a missing 53-year-old Espanola man has been found just days after human remains were discovered in the northern Ontario town located 73 kilometres west of Sudbury.
-
Southern Ont. man arrested in Timmins after stepping off bus with fentanyl, cocaine
A 30-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area received quite the welcome from police when he stepped off a chartered bus in Timmins on Tuesday.
-
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
Edmonton
-
'That's pretty cool': Oilers' Skinner calmly pulls off something not seen in Edmonton in 41 years
After losing his first ever NHL playoff game Monday night, Oilers rookie goalie Stuart Skinner said it was "good to get his first loss" to know "what it feels like."
-
'I love you, I miss you, I'm proud of you': Family, community remembers Alberta RCMP officer killed in the line of duty
The regimental funeral for Const. Harvinder Dhami was held on Thursday.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warming for the weekend, but still cool today
A frost start to Friday with temperatures 3 to 6 C below zero across the Edmonton region.
Toronto
-
Five years later, memories of devastating Toronto van attack live on for community
For some who live and work in the area, memories of the attack remain vivid in their minds.
-
'Very rare' heist at Toronto Pearson airport leads to $20M in gold, high-value goods stolen
A total of $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods have been stolen after being offloaded from an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport, police say.
-
Impaired driver from Toronto speeds through fatal collision scene
A man driving from Toronto has been arrested after speeding through the scene of a fatal crash on HIghway 401.
Calgary
-
Police believed human remains, pig mask, gun would be found at Richard Mantha's rental property
Calgary police believed a search of the rural property Richard Robert Mantha was renting near Chestermere would turn up human remains, according to a search warrant viewed by CTV News.
-
Alberta appoints former United Conservative Party leadership candidate to AIMCo board
The Alberta government has appointed a candidate who ran for the leadership of the United Conservative Party last year to the board of a Crown corporation with billions of dollars in assets.
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide found
Calgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
Montreal
-
Glass protectors to prevent drink spiking part of pilot project at Montreal bars
The next time you go out for drinks with friends in Montreal, you might see a new protective cover keeping your gin and tonic safe from tampering. As part of a new pilot project, glass protectors are being distributed to local bars to prevent illicit drugs from being added to people's drinks without their knowledge.
-
Home shot up in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough
Montreal police have opened another investigation into shots fired at a residential building in the northwestern borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Calls to 911 at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday night indicated that at least one person had opened fire at a residence on 16 Street, near the intersection of 15 Avenue in the Roxboro neighbourhood.
-
Twitter drops 'government-funded' labels for media outlets, including CBC
After several false starts, Twitter began making good on its promise Thursday to remove the blue checks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee to keep them. The checks began disappearing from these users' profiles late morning Pacific Time.
Ottawa
-
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
-
Four people hurt in crash involving OC Transpo bus
Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call for a "high-speed motor vehicle collision" on Heron Road at Data Centre Road just before 5 a.m.
-
More rain to end the work week and a rainy weekend ahead!
A chilly and windy start to the last day of the work week will slowly turn into a seasonable April day.
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who killed another student during a drug deal -- and then disposed of his body -- will be eligible for parole in about seven-and-a-half years.
-
Not just wages, federal workers strike for ability to work from home
As the federal workers strike enters its second day, the union and government are at the negotiating table. One of the main issues dividing the two sides is work from home.
-
Price of gas decreases in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gas and diesel went down overnight in all three Maritimes provinces.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man dead after Highway 401 crash
A fatal crash closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday night.
-
Kitchener man arrested for impaired driving during 401 closure
A Kitchener man has been arrested after police say he drove through a road closure on Highway 401 Friday morning, while Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continued to investigate a fatal collision in Cambridge.
-
30,000 chicks stolen from Huron County farmer
Huron Perth Crime Stoppers and local police are investigating after a farmer notified them Thursday that thousands of 15-day-old chicks were missing from their chicken barn on Line 17, South Huron.
Vancouver
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey bus
A celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Besplug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnout
All the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
-
Golf shirts, smaller guns part of VPD's 'softening' approach to revamped school liaison officer program
Thursday's Vancouver Police Board meeting provided a glimpse into what the new school liaison officer program will look like starting in September.
Vancouver Island
-
Windstorm knocks out power to thousands on Vancouver Island
Thousands of Vancouver Island residents and businesses were without electricity Thursday as a windstorm ravaged the south coast of British Columbia.
-
Quebec man arrested on child pornography charges in Parksville, B.C.
Police on Vancouver Island arrested a man who was wanted on child pornography charges in Quebec, RCMP said Thursday.
-
Canadian Tire stores broke privacy laws on facial ID technology, B.C. privacy commissioner says
British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says Canadian Tire stores that used facial recognition technology didn’t adequately notify their customers and didn’t get consent to collect the personal information.