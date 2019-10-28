A Winnipeg artist who looked to a very big cat for inspiration is also getting a lot of online love.

Alex Plante shared a picture to Twitter that she created of Cinder ‘Block,’ an obese cat with workout plan and a growing internet following.

“Her name is Cinder ‘Block,’ what’s not to love?” said Plante. “She’s pawing at a treadmill, crying. Like, who hasn’t been there.”

It didn’t take long before the picture of Cinder in a number of poses took off.

I’m rooting for you Cinderblock pic.twitter.com/NdEazwGHFr — Alex Plante �� (@alexplantewpg) October 25, 2019

“I think I’m at somewhere around 17,000 likes, something like that,” Plante said.

“I don’t even know this cat.”

For the past week, staff at the Northshore Veterinary Hospital have been sharing updates about Cinder.

The cat was surrendered due to her poor mobility and other factors in her previous owner’s life.

The vet team is also raising money from a Good Samaritan animal care fund they started.

Plante, who works for radio station Virgin 103, which shares a parent company with CTV News, said she’s going to donate part of the proceeds from prints of the Cinder portraits and is in discussion with Cinder’s caregivers to potentially come up with a t-shirt design to help raise funds.