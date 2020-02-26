WINNIPEG -- Arts and creative industries have seen a big boost in the last decade, according to new numbers from the Winnipeg Arts Council.

The WAC said the latest numbers show creative industries in Winnipeg are worth $1.6 billion in real GDP, which is up 22 per cent between 2008 and 2018. The number of jobs in this field also increased during this time frame to 23,900, an increase of 8.5 per cent, or 1,900 jobs.

It said tax revenue returned to the city by artists and cultural organizations funded or supported by the WAC is about $4.7 million. It also noted the city earmarks about $4.5 million for arts grants, WAC free events, and operations. The WAC said those grants and its work have significant spin-off effects for the local economy.

In the fall of 2019, the WAC commissioned Probe Research to create an up-to-date study on the economic and social impact of the arts, which included surveying three groups: the general population of adults in Manitoba, primarily in Winnipeg, as well as artists and organizations, both supported by the council.

MAJORITY OF MANITOBANS SAY ART IS IMPORTANT

The findings also revealed eight in 10 Winnipeggers believe arts and culture are important to the city’s economy, with a similar number saying arts are important for a good quality of life.

Eighty-five per cent of Winnipeggers surveyed also said public funding is important for arts and culture, which includes things like theatres, festivals, and museums.

The numbers also showed 80 per cent of Winnipeggers participated in the arts in some fashion in 2018, whether it be attending a concert, play, or museum.

Many people also looked to the importance of having children involved in the arts, with many spending approximately $900 on classes.

Despite these numbers, the WAC council said only half of Winnipeggers see themselves as “arts people.”

