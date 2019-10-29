

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg author Joan Thomas is now a winner of a Governor General’s Literary Awards, along with six other English-language authors from this year.

On Tuesday morning, the winners of the awards were announced, with Thomas’ book “Five Wives” winning the fiction prize. The book, which is published by Harper Avenue, is based on real-life events and follows a group of women in the rainforest of Ecuador after their missionary husbands are killed.

Thomas’ book was selected out of 70 books across seven categories that the Canada Council for the Arts deemed as the best books published in Canada this year.

Each winner of the award is given $25,000, with another $3,000 grant going to the publisher to promote the winning book. Finalists in the awards are each given $1,000.

Another Winnipeg author, Catherine Hunter, had been nominated as a finalist in the poetry category for her book “St. Boniface Elegies.”

-With files from Kayla Rosen