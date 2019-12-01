WINNIPEG -- A group of Winnipeg barbers set up shop in The Forks this weekend – hoping to cut some hair and raise money for cancer while they’re at it.

The Loving Barbers were at the Forks on Sunday raising money for CancerCare Manitoba. With drinks, raffles, donations and of course some haircuts – the barber shop company said all proceeds from the event would be donated.

“It’s kind of a tie up event for prostate cancer Movember,” said Wes Capulong, the owner of the Loving Barbers Company. “It’s basically just an opportunity to give back. We are always trying to find ways to give back to the community.”

Travis Turner heard about the event and decided to stop by for a trim.

“I’m just here to help out for cancer and we just had our Movember month, so it’s time to get it off and get ready for Christmas,” Turner said.

It was a busy day for the barbers.

“I normally don’t cut too much myself anymore, but today I had to do a couple cuts in the morning, and we’ve been going since 10 o’clock this morning and it’s been non-stop,” Capulong said.

He said this is the first year the company has done this fundraiser, but it won’t be the last. He said they are already planning on doing the fundraiser again next year.