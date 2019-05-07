Featured
Winnipeg-based bus manufacturer launching driverless technology program
New Flyer announced Monday it’s launching a driverless technology program. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 8:00AM CST
New Flyer, one of North America’s biggest bus manufacturers, announced Monday it’s launching a driverless technology program.
The Winnipeg-based company said the autonomous technology program will be focused on public safety.
It includes the development and implementation of technology for advanced driver assistance systems and automated vehicles.