

The Canadian Press





Sexual assault and other charges have been laid against a Winnipeg-based officer in the Canadian military.

National Defence headquarters in Ottawa says in a release that the charges relate to alleged assaults against four people at 17 Wing last year.

Military police were told in August by a third party about a sexual assault.

Officials say three other alleged victims were discovered during a probe by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

2nd Lt. Jonathan Hunt of 17 Wing is charged with one count of sexual assault, four of assault and one of overcoming resistance.

A date and location for a possible court martial have not been determined.