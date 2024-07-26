Winnipeg Beach launches 'bylaw blitz' to tackle derelict properties

Winnipeg Beach is trying a new strategy to deal with vacant, derelict or unsightly buildings – it’s called a bylaw blitz.

In the 66 years Mark Moser has been an off-and-on resident in Winnipeg Beach, he’s noticed some properties start to stick out from the rest of the town.

“I think the places stand out, and I think Winnipeg Beach would benefit if people took better care of the properties that are not being looked after,” Moser said.

It’s an issue Winnipeg Beach Mayor Pam Jackson has heard from residents.

“We had a lot of community members talking about concerns around derelict properties and unkempt properties and wanting something to be done about it,” she said.

That’s what has prompted this bylaw blitz.

Over the next few months, hired Commissionaires will be driving around town and proactively looking for vacant derelict or unsightly properties in violation of bylaws. Jackson said there will be a grace period for those properties found to be in violation of a bylaw.

During the blitz, no complaints will be needed for the town to take action.

It’s a departure from the usual complaint-based system the town has employed, but it’s a move Jackson said will avoid neighbourhood conflicts.

“A neighbour would have to call on a neighbour and complain about them and that just causes way too much division in the community,” Jackson said.

It’s for that same reason the town has opted to hire Commissionaires for the task, rather than sending the town’s bylaw officer out.

“This is a small community of you know, our bylaw officer is from this community, our staff are from this community, and so then it becomes very personal,” Jackson said. “We didn't want that. We wanted to hire a third party from outside of the community that nobody knows and isn't connected to anybody they can come in with a clean slate and look at the properties that need to be dealt with.”

The blitz has residents split - some feel it will help the town while others aren’t so sure.

“I've noticed a lot of uproar that's coming, like people are just almost ready to move out which is not a good thing either,” said Coreen Robidoux, who has been living in Winnipeg Beach full-time for the past 24 years.

She worries the blitz is an overreach.

“It's our private property, and we should be allowed to have what we want on, as long as it's not on slightly and kind of falling apart.”

Moser said he is on board with the blitz as long as it’s not heavy-handed.

“A friendly reminder or warning before you assess fines or anything like that would be a good thing,” he said.

Jackson said she has heard some of the complaints but feels a lot of residents are in support of the idea.

“Most of our properties are beautiful, well maintained, gorgeous,” she said. “But we do have a problem with a few with a few properties that are derelict or not looking as good as they should.”

The blitz will be ongoing in Winnipeg Beach for a month or two.