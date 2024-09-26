Winnipeg Beach mayor resigns effective immediately

The Town of Winnipeg Beach is without a leader after its mayor resigned Wednesday evening.

“I’ve been put in the untenable position of having to choose between my health or continuing my duties for this town,” Mayor Pam Jackson said Wednesday evening in a message to council. “After much consideration and with very deep sadness, I hereby submit my resignation as your mayor effective immediately.”

Jackson told council she had developed a medical issue – a herniated disc - which required strong medication and reduced activity to manage the pain. That included not being able to sit for more than 15 minutes.

She said her health-care providers recommended she take time off in order to heal.

Jackson was requesting a medical leave for up to three months.

“I requested a medical leave at our last council meeting. However three members of this council voted to deny this request,” Jackson said.

“I have loved my time working with this community. I want to thank the community for giving me the honour and the privilege of working for you.”

Jackson is then seen leaving her chair at the council table.

In an email to CTV News Winnipeg, the CAO of Winnipeg Beach said the Senior Elections Officer (SEO) will be authorized to start the process of organizing a byelection to replace Jackson at the next council meeting.

However, with Winnipeg Beach having a high percentage of seasonal voters, the CAO said that needs to be taken into consideration when selecting a date.

"Until I have had a conversation with the SEO I cannot project an expected election date. There are options available to ensure maximum voter participation…but again it is too premature to discuss," they said.

In the meantime, Deputy Mayor Jean Gendron will chair council meetings.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the remaining council members for comment.

This is a developing story. More to come.