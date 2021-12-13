Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce Grey Cup celebration plans
Fresh off a thrilling overtime Grey Cup victory against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced their championship celebration plans.
In a social media post, the team said a parade is a no-go because of existing health and safety regulations but said, “that doesn't mean we can't still celebrate together.”
Instead, the team announced it will be hosting a Grey Cup celebration at IG Field this Wednesday.
The event will be free with doors opening at 5 p.m. for a 6 p.m. start.
Limited concessions will be open and Grey Cup merchandise will be available.
Fans are asked to enter the stadium through gates 1, 2, and 3.
A proof of immunization QR code will be required for entry into the stadium.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-