Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce Grey Cup celebration plans

Fresh off a thrilling overtime Grey Cup victory against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced their championship celebration plans.

In a social media post, the team said a parade is a no-go because of existing health and safety regulations but said, “that doesn't mean we can't still celebrate together.”

IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE‼️



Health and safety regulations prevent us from having a parade this year, but that doesn't mean we can't still celebrate together.



📍IG Field

🗓 Wednesday

⏰ 6:00 PM pic.twitter.com/qTiyh3aant — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) December 13, 2021

Instead, the team announced it will be hosting a Grey Cup celebration at IG Field this Wednesday.

The event will be free with doors opening at 5 p.m. for a 6 p.m. start.

Limited concessions will be open and Grey Cup merchandise will be available.

Fans are asked to enter the stadium through gates 1, 2, and 3.

A proof of immunization QR code will be required for entry into the stadium.