Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21

Zach Collaros threw a touchdown and Sergio Castillo booted four field goals as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21 on Saturday.

The victory moved the Bombers into top spot in the CFL's West Division, while the Roughriders remain in third after failing to win for a seventh straight outing (0-6-1).

Collaros completed 24-of-31 passes for 231 yards, including a six-yard TD toss to Kenny Lawler. Backup quarterback Chris Streveler also scored a major on a two-yard run.

Castillo kicked field goals of 46, 25, 35 and 39 yards to go along with a pair of converts.

Bombers head coach head coach Mike O'Shea picked up his club-record 103rd victory in front of a sellout crowd of 32,343 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris completed 21-of-33 passes for 287 yards, including TD tosses of nine yards to KeeSean Johnson and eight to Samuel Emilus, with two interceptions.

Brett Lauther kicked field goals of 50 and 35 yards, while punter Adam Korsak added a 68-yard single.

Saskatchewan pulled to within 23-21 when Lauther hit a 35-yard field goal before Castillo sealed the victory with 65 seconds left.

Winnipeg scored its second touchdown of the game just 21 seconds into the fourth quarter when Collaros found Lawler.

The Roughriders jumped ahead early in the second half. Harris completed an 81-yard bomb to Kian Schaffer-Baker to set up and eight-yard TD toss to Emilus on Saskatchewan's first possession of the half. Lauther converted.

Korsak kicked a 68-yard single to give the Roughriders an 18-16 edge. The Bombers had pulled to within 17-16 on a 35-yard Castillo field goal.

Winnipeg led 13-7 early in the second quarter when Castillo connected on a 25-yard field goal.

Saskatchewan had cut the deficit to 10-7 before the first quarter ended. Harris completed a 52-yard pass to Samuel Emilus to set up a nine-yard TD toss to KeeSean Johnon. Lauther converted.

The Bombers converted a pair of turnovers into a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Winnipeg defensive back Tyrell Ford intercepted a Harris pass and returned it to the Saskatchewan 40. Six plays later, Streveler scored a two-yard touchdown.

On Saskatchewan's previous possession, Bombers defensive end Willie Jefferson blocked an Korsak punt. Linebacker Tanner Cadwallader recovered and returned it to the Roughriders 43. That set up a 46-yard Castillo field goal.

Blink honoured

Charles (Blink) Roberts, Winnipeg's all-time leading rusher, was officially added to the Blue Bombers Ring of Honour during a halftime ceremony.

"They appreciate my time here and I'm just happy to be here," the CFL Hall-of-Famer said before the game. "I regret not getting the Grey Cup when I was playing. They went on a successful run here after I left. I wish we had been able to get the Grey Cup here sooner, but better late than ever."

With Roberts at running back, the Bombers lost both the 2002 and 2007 Grey Cup games.

Roberts said he was the most proud of his six 1,000-yard rushing seasons and making his mark on special teams early in his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 7, 2024.