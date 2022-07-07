Winnipeg Blue Bombers name Reid, Walls and Bishop to Hall of Fame

Winnipeg Blue Bombers name Reid, Walls and Bishop to Hall of Fame

Running back Fred Reid, defensive end Gavin Walls and former president Lynn Bishop were all named for induction into the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The trio will be honoured at Winnipeg's home game versus Edmonton on Oct. 8 and formally inducted at the Blue Bombers legacy dinner Oct. 11. Reid and Walls will be enshrined as players while Bishop will go in as a builder.

