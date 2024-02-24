Winnipeg Blue Bombers partner with student-led organization in undergarment drive

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have partnered with a student-led organization to collect new undergarments and donations for people in need.

From now until March 8, socks and underwear can be dropped off in collection bins at the Bombers store. Those who donate will receive a 15 per cent discount on merchandise.

“The Bombers have been super generous for this project,” said Allison Balasko, one of the students behind the campaign.

The Underwearness Project was started by a group of University of Manitoba students in 2023 and aims to address the critical shortage of undergarments and socks, specifically for women. Donations are collected and passed along to Siloam Mission.

“We really want to make sure that we were addressing an existing need, not just going out there and helping out in ways that we thought might be helpful and may not necessarily be helpful,” said Hiwot Jonk.

Jonk said the support from community members has been warmly received.

“We had somebody offer to donate the underwear that he was wearing that day,” Jonk said. “As much as we appreciate people and their willingness to give the clothes off their back, they do have to be new items.”

New socks and undergarments can also be donated through a portal on the organization’s website or directly to Siloam Mission.

“The thing that brings people the most dignity is undergarments and a fresh feeling, clean, gives that sense of empowerment,” Balasko said.

Balasko said Blue Bomber Dalton Schoen has been very involved in the program, including touring Siloam Mission with the group on Friday.

“I think that it's a great feeling to be able to show somebody, and I know Dalton is from the U.S., to share some of the pride and some of that community-driven initiative and to show off Siloam Mission in general,” she said.