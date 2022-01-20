Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign all-star linebacker Bighill to extension

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed all-star linebacker Adam Bighill to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

Bighill was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The five-foot-10, 219-pound Bighill was the CFL's top defensive player last season after registering 70 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries anchoring the league's stingiest defence.

Winnipeg secured a second straight Grey Cup title with a 33-25 overtime victory last month over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The outstanding defensive player award was Bighill's third and he was named a CFL all-star last season for the sixth time.

He's also played for three Grey Cup-winning teams (B.C. in 2011, 2019 and 2021 with Winnipeg).

