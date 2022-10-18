Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign QB Zach Collaros to three-year contract extension

WINNIPEG -

Zach Collaros is staying put.

The veteran quarterback signed a three-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday.

Collaros, the league's outstanding player last season, was scheduled to become a CFL free agent in February.

Collaros has thrown a career-high 4,115 yards this season and league-high 35 touchdown passes as Winnipeg (14-3) has clinched top spot in the West Division.

Collaros, 34, joined Winnipeg in a 2019 late-season trade with Toronto and has amassed a 31-4 record as the starter while guiding the Bombers to consecutive Grey Cup victories.

