Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign veteran quarterback Dakota Prukop
Dakota Prukop is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The CFL club signed the veteran American quarterback to a one-year deal Monday. Prukop returns to Winnipeg after dressing for four games this season with the USFL's New Jersey Generals.
Prukop completed 31-of-50 passes for 312 yards and three TD with the Generals while rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Prukop spent last season with Winnipeg, rushing for six touchdowns while passing for two others.
Prukop has appeared in 61 career CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-2019), Edmonton Elks (2021) and Winnipeg. The Bombers also released American quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.
