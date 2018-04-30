Featured
Winnipeg Blue Bombers tickets on sale Tuesday
The first pre-season home game is June 1 against the Edmonton Eskimos. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 11:50AM CST
Tickets for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ 2018 season go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The first pre-season home game is June 1 against the Edmonton Eskimos.
The regular season home opener is July 14, also against Edmonton, and will feature a special halftime performance.
Tickets start at $27.25, and new this year is the U-25 Student Zone with single tickets starting at $25 or season tickets for $19 per month.
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster or 204-784-7448.
Season tickets, prime time packs and flex-five packs are still on sale.