Winnipeg bouncer arrested after woman assaulted at downtown bar

Winnipeg police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday in connection to an assault at a downtown bar in the 400 block of Main Street.

According to police, the incident occurred Aug. 30 around 11:30 p.m. An 18-year-old woman was reportedly smoking on the bar patio when she was confronted by security staff. The security guard told her smoking was prohibited, and they began arguing.

Police said the argument led to a physical altercation and the woman fell to the ground. While she was on the ground, the victim was allegedly assaulted by the security guard, knocking her unconscious.

As a result of her injuries, the woman required medical treatment.

The 42-year-old security guard faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm. He was released on an undertaking.