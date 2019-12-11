WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg bowling alley is making the game a little more accessible for everyone.

The Coronation Bowling Centre is the first bowling alley in Canada to become certified sensory inclusive.

Staff at the centre has been trained on how to recognize guests with sensory needs. They are then able to provide sensory bags with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads.

“I see a lot of kids sometimes when they come bowling they do struggle with the lights and the loud balls and stuff,” Jim Llewellyn, owner of Coronation Bowling Centre, told CTV News.

“So then I thought this is something, they don't have to leave half way through. They can come get a sensory bag and they can go to a quiet area for a few minutes to recoup themselves.”

The certification was done in partnership with KultureCity, a non-profit advocate for accessibility. People can download the free KultureCity app before heading to the bowling alley. It will show what sensory features are available.

Sensory challenges are often experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD and other conditions.