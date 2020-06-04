WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg boy has been given a brand new set of wheels after his old custom-made wheelchair was stolen nearly four months ago.

The family of 11-year-old Romeo Nakoolak told CTV News they were heartbroken when their van which had Romeo's custom-made wheelchair inside, was stolen from the back lane of their home in February.

Romeo has a condition known as brittle bone disease, which makes his bones fragile. Romeo’s guardian, Christine Aylward, said the wheelchair gives Romeo independence.

"He feels safer when he does have the chair," she said. "When he is in school, he needs it to get from point A to point B without anybody knocking into him, or him knocking into anybody."

Aylward said when they found out the insurance did not cover the replacement of the wheelchair, they decided to call the Shriners Hospital for Children.

On Thursday, the Shriners presented Romeo with a new bright green wheelchair.

"I like the colour," Romeo said after giving the new chair a test drive.

The family previously told CTV News they had a backup chair, but it was bulky, heavy, and difficult for Romeo to push himself in it.

Aylward said this new chair is custom-made for Romeo.

Ron Thomson, Khartum Shrine Hospital Chair, said it gave them pride to be able to help Romeo out.

"We as Shriners have been in the business of looking after kids since 1925," he said.

"It's all about the kids, it's all about the children and how we can help them."

-with files from CTV's Touria Izri