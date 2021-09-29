Winnipeg breaks 124-year-old warm-weather record on Tuesday

WINNIPEG -

Southern Manitoba was hit with some hot weather on Tuesday -- so hot, in fact, that warm-weather records were broken in 16 communities around the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said due to a hot air mass, a number of places experienced their warmest Sept. 28 on record, including Winnipeg, which broke a 124-year-old warm-weather record.

The following is a list of places that broke hot weather records on Tuesday: