Winnipeg brewery offers free beer to Barry Trotz if he comes to coach the Jets

A Winnipeg brewery is sweetening the pot in an attempt to get Barry Trotz to return to Manitoba.

Little Brown Jug announced Monday night that they will offer Trotz complimentary beer for life if he returns to coach the Winnipeg Jets.

“The Winnipeg Jets are in the market for a head coach and Barry Trotz is the perfect fit for Manitoba,” the brewery said in a news release. “Barry Trotz not only boasts an incredible resume that includes a Stanley Cup and claim to third place on the all-time coach wins list—his hometown is Dauphin, Manitoba. As Manitobans know, a lot of us move away but we always remain Manitobans.”

In addition to the free beer, Little Brown Jug said they would also brew a beer named after him and add it to their lineup.

The Jets missed the playoffs this season after coach Paul Maurice resigned in December and assistant Dave Lowry was given the job in the interim. Winnipeg is one of several teams with an opening, along with Vegas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit and Boston, which fired Bruce Cassidy last week.

Trotz, who coached the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018 and ranks third in regular-season victories, is considered a top candidate for several of them and most notably has been linked with the Flyers and Jets.

-With files from The Associated Press.