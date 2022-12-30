Winnipeg brewery opens storefront over holidays
A Winnipeg business recently opened its doors during the holiday season, which may have been a blessing.
After brewing beers at other sites in the city, Devil May Care Brewing Company opened its first Winnipeg storefront in Downtown Winnipeg two days before Christmas.
General Manager Colin Koop said the date was due to permit-related delays.
“We just had to go with the flow, roll with the punches and we found out at like 3 o’clock on Thursday that we were opening on Friday,” he said.
The combination taproom and production facility welcomed customers on Dec. 23 with an array of holiday-themed brews.
“It’s everything we’ve wanted for years and years,” Koop said. "So much more flexibility and freedom to make the beer we can dream up.”
The holidays may seem like an odd time to launch a business, but with the first New Year’s Eve in years without pandemic restrictions coming up, it may be an ideal time.
“I think people are excited to get out and a lot of local small businesses are ready and happy to have them back,” said Kathleen Cook, director of Manitoba provincial affairs for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
Manitoba businesses, however, are still recovering from the pandemic, according to Cook.
“Businesses that are recovering are still getting their staffing back to normal levels, so that’s one of the challenges in the sector right now,” she said.
Koop said the brewery is going to capitalize on New Year’s Eve with a small event. While the storefront will have to close early due to licensing reasons, he still expects to see a boost in sales ahead of the midnight countdown.
“If people want to get some craft beer before they head off to the midnight hour drop, we’ll be here for them,” he said.
