Winnipeg building owner wants traffic bollards outside after crashes
The Main Street music venue had an SUV smash into it in 2014. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 7:25AM CST
The owner of the building that houses the Winnipeg bar, Times Change(d) High and Lonesome Club wants the city to put traffic bollards outside after a number of crashes over the years.
In 2014 an SUV drove into the front door of the building located at Main Street and St. Mary Avenue.
The city denied the owner’s application for bollards in December 2018 because they would make snow plowing and spring clean-up difficult and provide another barrier for the visually impaired.
The owner appealed and the decision is scheduled for May 13.