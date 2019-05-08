

CTV Winnipeg





The owner of the building that houses the Winnipeg bar, Times Change(d) High and Lonesome Club wants the city to put traffic bollards outside after a number of crashes over the years.

In 2014 an SUV drove into the front door of the building located at Main Street and St. Mary Avenue.

READ MORE: SUV smashes into Main Street music venue Times Changed

The city denied the owner’s application for bollards in December 2018 because they would make snow plowing and spring clean-up difficult and provide another barrier for the visually impaired.

The owner appealed and the decision is scheduled for May 13.