Vacant Winnipeg home hit by fire for third time

Winnipeg fire crews responded to a pair of blazes on Sunday, including one at a home that has been the site of multiple fires.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the first fire at a commercial building in the 1400 block of Main Street around 11:30 a.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews then launched an interior attack, getting the fire under control by 1:40 p.m.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. There are no damage estimates at this time, but the building sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage.

Crews responded to the second, unrelated fire at a vacant home in the 500 block of Bannatyne Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the home and launched an interior attack. The fire was under control by 4:45 p.m.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates currently.

The city notes this house was previously damaged by fires in April 2023 and June 2021.

Anyone who sees someone trying to enter a vacant structure or remove boards from doors or windows, is asked to report the incident immediately to Winnipeg police.

Anyone who sees windows or doors that have been breached but doesn’t see anyone actively trying to enter a structure, should report the incident to 311.