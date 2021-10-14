Winnipeg cab driver facing charges after woman dragged by vehicle: police

WINNIPEG -

A 51-year-old Winnipeg cab driver is facing several charges after a woman was allegedly dragged by a taxi Wednesday morning, CTV News has learned.

Winnipeg police were called to a home in the St. John’s neighbourhood at approximately 10 a.m. for a report of an alleged assault by a taxi driver.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman said she left her phone in a taxi and the driver allegedly requested money to return the phone. The woman attempted to retrieve the phone, and the driver allegedly drove off, with the woman being dragged by the car. She suffered minor injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit investigated and arrested the driver at approximately 8:20 p.m.

The driver, who is from Winnipeg, is facing charges of extortion, dangerous operation of a conveyance/vehicle, careless driving, and failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian on a highway. The man has been released on an undertaking and the charges have not been tested in court.

It is the second recent incident where a taxi driver was arrested and facing charges in Winnipeg. A 44-year-old cab driver was arrested and is facing charges of forcible confinement and assault for an incident where a 19-year-old was allegedly assaulted. The charges have not been proven in court.

