Winnipeg CAO Doug McNeil is leaving his job with the city.

McNeil says after 36 years in public service with both the province and the city, it's time to retire.

McNeil was appointed chief administrative officer in 2015 and will stay on until April 26 of this year.

Mayor Brian Bowman says a new CAO selection committee will be formed to choose McNeil's successor.

Bowman says there is no target date to have a new CAO in place.