

CTV Winnipeg





A police chase involving a stolen vehicle resulted in a collision at the intersection Arlington St. and Winnipeg Ave. early Sunday morning.

Police encountered a stolen Toyota Corolla near Manitoba Ave. and Parr St. just after 1:30 a.m. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped off. Air-1 maintained sight of the vehicle after the chase was stopped shortly afterwards.

Police said the stolen Corolla collided with another vehicle 10 minutes later. A man and a toddler were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The 37-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested at the scene. He was admitted to hospital for observation. Police said the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant and faces numerous criminal charges