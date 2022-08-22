Winnipeg car crash leaves one person in critical condition
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition on Monday morning following a car crash on Kimberly Avenue.
According to Winnipeg police, the single-car crash took place around 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Kimberly Avenue.
Police said the driver, who was the only person in the car, had to be extricated from the vehicle.
The driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains at this time.
Police said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The investigation continues.
