Winnipeg care home experiencing COVID-19 outbreak, no visitors allowed

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg care home is informing residents and their families that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the facility.

Actionmarguerite St. Boniface put a statement on its website on Monday saying that two residents from 2ABC tower have tested positive for COVID-19.

On top of the residents, 10 staff members have also tested positive.

"Residents are in isolation and staff who have tested positive are isolation at home," said Micheline St-Hilaire, the CEO of the facility, in a statement.

With the positive cases, the entire facility has been placed in outbreak status and all visits have been suspended until further notice.

St-Hilaire said residents who have any symptoms will be tested and families will be notified.

"I know this is frustrating, disappointing and concerning to all residents, families and staff. Our goal remains to keep everyone safe. We thank you for your patience, understanding and cooperation."

The care home will provide updates on the situation as information becomes available.