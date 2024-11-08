Winnipeg cat keeps nine lives after power pole rescue

A Manitoba Hydro employee’s quick actions saved a cat from a potentially deadly situation.

Friday morning Alyshia Eleuterio told CTV News she saw a post on the Winnipeg Missing and Found Cat Watch Facebook group about a cat stuck on a hydro pole directly next to high voltage lines.

“I was able to connect with our dispatching team who was able to get a crew out there quickly to rescue her down,” she wrote in an email.

Eleuterio said the cat is safe and is now with a local animal rescue to hopefully reunite the cat with its owner or possibly rehome the feline.

“Considering all the cruelty towards innocent cats lately, I thought this would be a great way to spread a little joy and happiness and to remind everyone about humanity,” she said.

CTV News has asked Manitoba Hydro about the rescue and is waiting to hear back.

It’s not yet been confirmed which animal rescue organization has the cat now, or if her owners have been found.

This is a developing story and CTV News will provide updates as they become available.