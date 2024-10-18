Winnipeg celebrates 30 years of the Charleswood Bridge

WINNIPEG
    The Charleswood Bridge in Winnipeg is pictured on Oct. 18, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) The Charleswood Bridge in Winnipeg is pictured on Oct. 18, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    The City of Winnipeg is celebrating 30 years since construction began on the Charleswood Bridge on Friday, as well as the end of Canada’s first public-private partnerships.

    The $45.8 million bridge, which opened in 1995, was built as part of a partnership between the city and DBF Ltd/Ernst Hansch Construction.

    Winnipeg made its final payment on the bridge during the 2024 fiscal year, with ownership being formally transferred to the city next year.

    "As one of Canada’s first public-private partnerships, the Charleswood Bridge showed what’s possible when we get creative with infrastructure," said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a news release.

    "Finished a full year ahead of schedule, this project not only connected neighborhoods but also set the stage for future partnerships in Winnipeg and beyond. With the upcoming handover to the city, we’re proud to carry its legacy forward as a model of smart infrastructure that benefits our community."

    As part of the final maintenance agreement, crews recently finished fixing up the roadway surface, stairs, and barriers.

    Minor work remains on walkways and sidewalks, which will be completed in the next eight months.

