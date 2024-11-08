Winnipeg ceremony honours Indigenous veterans

Even as they faced discrimination here at home, Indigenous soldiers have been fighting for Canada for generations.

In the past, their contributions were often unrecognized - but that's no longer the case. In 1994, Indigenous Veterans Day was officially recognized by the federal government.

Veterans like Devin Beaudry say the importance of the event, which originated in Winnipeg, is becoming understood by more and more Canadians.

"I know its starting to go across the entire country," said Beaudry. "It's not celebrated all the way across, but in some provinces it is, other than (only) Manitoba."

Winston Wuttunee spent 15 years of his life serving in the Canadian military, where he was deployed to Cyprus as a peacekeeper. He served our country, despite the treatment he sometimes received while growing up.

"When i walked in the rink, the guy that ran the rink said, 'look at that Indian. He thinks he can get everywhere for nothing!' It just hurt to hear that," recalled Wuttunee.

But despite that hurt, Wuttunee served in the military anyway. He isn't alone.

Thousands of Indigenous people have served in the Canadian military, from the First World War to the present day.

Friday, the sacrifices made by all those veterans were honoured in Winnipeg during an Indigenous Veterans Day ceremony.

"The things we do on a given day, making our lives with our kids, that's all because of the veterans and their sacrifices," said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew. "And when we think about the particular history for Indigenous veterans here in Canada, I think it's important they are acknowledged as well."

While there still is work to be done, Indigenous veterans like Winston Wuttunee say Canada has come a long way, and acknowledgments like this are a part of the journey.