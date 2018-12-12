In the thick if the season of giving, some charitable organizations in Winnipeg hope people will remember to give.

"For the last few years the toy numbers seem to be dropping for some degree, how much is coming in," said Captain Bethany Dueck, with the Salvation Army's Toy Mountain. "We're so thankful for the amount that has come in. But there continues to be this, ‘are we going to make it,’ as the week goes on for distribution."

And it isn't just Toy Mountain feeling the pinch. The Christmas Cheer Board says it needs to raise $850,000 in cash donations.

"And we're not even close," said Kai Madsen, executive director.

The Winnipeg Foundation says there has been a general decline in the number of donors right across the country. Executive director Rick Frost says Manitoba continues to lead the nation in generosity. But it's a competitive field for charities in this province.

A recent study by the Winnipeg Foundation found an ever growing number of organizations are drawing resources away from larger charities in Winnipeg. Frost says online mediums such as GoFundMe are also competing for donors’ scarce dollars.

"I think that's probably affecting all of society, and will continue to affect all of society. So I think we have to get used to that reality."

But the reality for the Christmas Cheer Board is that it's already spent the money to buy items for the 17,000 hampers it will deliver this year. Kai Madsen hopes Winnipeggers will step up in a big way.

"If you wrote a check last year, and you haven't done it this year, make sure you do," he said.

You can drop off cash donations at the Christmas Cheer Board’s new location at 947 St. James Street.

Toy Mountain is looking for rattles and teethers for babies, and gifts for girls between the ages of 10 and twelve. You can bring an unwrapped toy for Toy Mountain to several police stations, fire halls and Scotia Banks around the city.