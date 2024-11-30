Winnipeg charities miss out on mail-in donations amid Canada Post worker strike

This year, the giving season is getting a little more complicated for charities in and around Winnipeg.

Many organizations often rely heavily on mail-in cheques from donors, however, with the ongoing postal workers’ strike, the cash flow has come to a halt.

“The majority of our yearly donations, over 70 per cent or more, come in during the Christmas period, and we are receiving none,” said Carla Martinelli-Irvine.

Martinelli-Irvine is the executive director of the Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter, the province’s first registered charity no-kill animal shelter. She said the funds that usually come in during the holidays go towards food, supplies and surgeries.

“In order for us to continue with our mission, we need money to help sustain ourselves,” Martinelli-Irvine said.

The Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba said it’s concerned it won’t be able to issue hard copies of newsletters and tax receipts.

“A certain percentage of my members don’t have access to the internet readily,” said David Kron, the organization’s executive director. “If I don’t get the donation, I can’t issue the tax receipt.”

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce said the strike comes at a time when charities are already struggling to stay afloat.

“You have a sector that is already a little weakened from the pandemic, having challenges finding new donors to be able to meet an ever-increasing demand,” said president and CEO Loren Remillard. “But we're also in a very uncertain economy right now.”

One thing charities are certain about is delivering services to the community one way or another.

“We will continue to work with our donors to make sure that we are able to meet our obligations to raise the funds that we need to be able to continue those services,” said Maj. Al Hoeft with The Salvation Army. “It might take a little extra effort, it might take a little extra creativity, but we’re going to work at it.”

Meantime, organizations are pleading with the public for support.

“They don’t know mail strikes,” said Martinelli-Irvine, gesturing to the puppies at the shelter. “They only know hunger and starvation, and we need people to help us support them.”

Those looking to donate to any charitable organizations in Winnipeg or beyond are asked to visit the charity’s website. Many are collecting funds by credit card, e-transfer, or in-person.