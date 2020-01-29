WINNIPEG -- A new report commissioned by the province shows there is "potential concern" of lead levels in certain Winnipeg neighbourhoods, and suggests children under the age of seven are most at risk, though the province says lead levels in Winnipeg neighbourhoods' soil pose a low health risk for Manitobans.

The findings in the review suggest concentrations of lead in Winnipeg's soil has decreased overtime, though 10 neighbourhoods were identified as a "potential concern" according to the report from Intrinsik, an environmental and health consulting company.

These neighbourhoods include Centennial, Daniel McIntyre, Glenelm and Chalmers, North Point Douglas, River and Osborne, Sargent Park, St. Boniface, West End, Weston, Wolselery and Minto.

Manitoba Health Seniors and Active Living and the Manitoba Conservation and Climate commissioned Intrinsik to review the previous lead level studies and determine if there are any risks to people's health.

The report with Intrinsik's findings was given to the province in December and was released on Wednesday.

It said the available soil data for the neighbourhoods of Weston and North Point Douglas show that there is a higher chance that children in the area will have high blood levels. It went on to say the combination of soil concentrations and lower socioeconomic status makes for a greater health concern.

"Children living in these areas may be more vulnerable to the effects of lead," the report reads.

Children under the age of seven are most sensitive to the effects of lead, the report said. This is because their nervous system is still developing, so effects of lead are not reversible and may harm their learning, behaviour and intelligence.

The report said because the primary sources of lead emission in Winnipeg have been removed, namely the smelters, there is uncertainty on how much children throughout the city have been exposed to lead.

"Given the primary source of lead emissions in Winnipeg are no longer present, the health risk of lead for Manitobans is low," the province said in a news relase.

RECCOMENDATIONS

Among the recommendations made by the report was the call for the province to create an action plan for the Weston Elementary School.

It said while the ground is currently frozen and the lead levels risk is low, students, parents and staff should be aware of the potential concerns of the lead in the soil.

It recommended soil samples should be taken in the spring, and said depending on the findings of the samples, the replacement of grass with artificial turf could be considered.

The province said it would work with Manitoba Education and school divisions to create a plan to address these recommendations.

The report recommends the province do a biomonitoring study in certain areas, specifically focussing on children under the age of seven, as well as ensuring blood lead levels in children are reported by family physicians.

It also recommended the province launch a lead awareness campaign and outreach that provides training and information for parents and caregivers. The province said on Wednesday it is moving forward with this recommendation.