Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire
A Winnipeg church has been left destroyed following a Wednesday morning fire.
The fire began around 3:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Tweed Avenue at the Church of God Pentecost.
When firefighters got to the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Crews were unable to go inside due to the conditions, so they launched an exterior attack with aerial ladders and hand lines. The use of the WFPS drone also helped to direct water streams and locate hot spots.
The fire was under control by 5:50 a.m.
Firefighters temporarily evacuated a neighbouring home as a precaution.
One firefighter was injured while on scene, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. There are no damage estimates at this time, but the building is partially collapsed and is expected to be a total loss.
Roberto Hernandez, the pastor at the church and a resident in the area, said he was surprised when he saw the fire. He said they’ve been in this church for nearly 23 years, and about 30 to 40 people attend each week.
“We are unity. We work hard to keep the building,” he said.
Hernandez said he doesn’t know where they will be able to hold the upcoming church services.
ONE OF THREE INCIDENTS
The church fire was one of three incident the WFPS responded to on Wednesday morning.
Crews were called to an earlier fire just before 3:10 a.m. at a commercial/industrial recycling facility in the 1000 block of Henry Avenue.
Firefighters got to the scene and found a fire within recycled materials, which was being kept under control by a sprinkler system. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the remaining hot spots.
No one was working at the recycling facility at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, and there are no damage estimates at this time.
In the third and final Wednesday morning incident, the WFPS responded to a potential gas leak at a bungalow on Bellavista Crescent.
At the scene, crews determined the leak was significant and created a safe perimeter around the home.
Several nearby homes were temporarily evacuated.
Manitoba Hydro came to the scene and crimped the gas line, allowing residents to return to their homes.
No one was hurt.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
King Charles 'desperately concerned' about Canadian wildfires
King Charles has sent a message to Canadian communities grappling with wildfires after learning of states of emergency in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
LATEST UPDATES | 'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges
Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
Regina
-
Residents of Regina neighbourhood fed up with excessive vehicle noise
Lakeview residents in Regina say they are fed up with excessive vehicle noise coming from roads near the legislative building.
-
Sask. police caught 621 drivers using a cellphone behind the wheel in July
Police in Saskatchewan nabbed 621 drivers using a cellphone while behind the wheel in July, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
COVID-19 no longer the top concern heading into new school year
As the school year quickly approaches, COVID-19 is not the biggest concern for the first day of classes like it has been the last couple of years. That, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Saskatoon police board says officers often 'left with no place to take people'
Saskatoon’s police board is calling on the provincial government to do more to support the city’s most vulnerable population.
Northern Ontario
-
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
-
Dozen commercial vehicles taken off road in Sault safety blitz
A coordinated effort between Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday resulted in a dozen commercial vehicles taken off the road.
-
Victim was thrown into oncoming traffic downtown, Sudbury police say
Greater Sudbury police are looking for dash cam video and witnesses following an incident Tuesday afternoon in downtown Sudbury.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | 'Extreme' fire behaviour continues in Fort Smith, update expected
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
-
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Toronto
-
Class action lawsuit alleges Ontario company that took $14M in investments was feeder fund for the 'crypto king'
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments was actually a Ponzi scheme.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
-
Ontario court rules against Jordan Peterson, upholds social media training order
An Ontario court has ruled against controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson, upholding a regulatory body's order that he undergo social media training or potentially lose his licence to practice.
Calgary
-
2035 or 2050? A realistic clean electricity goal for Alta. could fall between the two
As politicians spar over whether 2035 or 2050 should be the deadline to attain a net-zero electricity grid in Alberta, the correct answer may lie somewhere in the middle.
-
Donations needed for influx of families displaced by wildfires
Multiple charitable organizations in Calgary are urging residents to help with increasing demand for basic goods as the region sees more women and families in need displaced by wildfires raging in British Columbia's interior and Northwest Territories.
-
Scammers targeting back-to-school deals: BBB
Parents looking to save money on school supplies this fall are being warned to keep an eye out for phony deals designed by scammers.
Montreal
-
Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
'It's a dream blown away': Parents seek camp refund after last-minute cancellation
Several Quebec parents say they have yet to be reimbursed by a day camp, despite dealing with a last-minute cancellation and disappointing service. The equestrian centre was supposed to be a sleepover camp beginning July 31 – but less than 48 hours before the first day, everything changed.
-
Quebec to ban cellphones in elementary and high school classrooms
It's the final bell for cellphones in Quebec classrooms as the province's Education Department plans to ban their use in most teaching settings.
Ottawa
-
Climate protesters block Laurier Avenue in downtown Ottawa
A group of protesters blocked Laurier Avenue in front of Ottawa City Hall during the morning commute, as part of its call for the federal government to combat climate change and set up a National Firefighting Agency.
-
Council appoints new Ottawa city manager
Council approved the appointment of Wendy Stephanson as the new city manager on Wednesday following an hour long in-camera meeting.
-
Carling Avenue high-rise proposal sent back to committee after city didn't notify feds of meeting
Ottawa city council is being asked to send a controversial proposal for two high-rise towers across from the Central Experimental Farm back to committee because the federal government wasn't given adequate notice about the meeting where the plan was approved.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
Halifax studying ways to better protect at-risk neighbourhoods from wildfires
The Halifax Regional Municipality is exploring ways to better protect its vulnerable neighbourhoods from wildfires.
-
Man who died at Dieppe construction site identified, described as hardworking father
A construction company has identified the 42-year-old man who died following an industrial accident in Dieppe, N.B., on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Double dine and dash: Fergus restaurant asks for public’s help after pair of tables leave without paying up
A Fergus restaurant is asking for the community’s help with finding a group of customers that dined and dashed.
-
Five-vehicle crash in Cambridge under investigation
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of a five-vehicle crash in Cambridge.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Vancouver
-
Public announcements on B.C. wildfires lacking vital ASL interpretation: deaf advocates
Advocates for deaf people are raising concern over a lack of sign language interpretation during public announcements about B.C. wildfires.
-
Live updates: The latest on wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Wildfires raging throughout British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. Here are the latest developments coming out Wednesday.
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by bus in South Vancouver
A person was struck by a bus while walking in South Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to police, who are asking motorists to avoid the area as an investigation is underway.
Vancouver Island
-
Ocean Cleanup crew removes 54 tonnes of plastic from Pacific garbage patch
A non-profit organization on a mission to get rid of plastic in the world’s oceans has landed in Victoria with its largest haul yet – bringing in 120,000 pounds of waste.
-
The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Threatening wildfires across British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes burning across B.C.
-
Victoria cancer research centre celebrates 20 years
A Victoria research centre dedicated to cutting-edge cancer treatment research is celebrating its 20th anniversary.