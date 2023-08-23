Winnipeg church destroyed by morning fire

A Winnipeg church has been left destroyed following a Wednesday morning fire.

The fire began around 3:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Tweed Avenue at the Church of God Pentecost.

When firefighters got to the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Crews were unable to go inside due to the conditions, so they launched an exterior attack with aerial ladders and hand lines. The use of the WFPS drone also helped to direct water streams and locate hot spots.

The fire was under control by 5:50 a.m.

Firefighters temporarily evacuated a neighbouring home as a precaution.

One firefighter was injured while on scene, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. There are no damage estimates at this time, but the building is partially collapsed and is expected to be a total loss.

Roberto Hernandez, the pastor at the church and a resident in the area, said he was surprised when he saw the fire. He said they’ve been in this church for nearly 23 years, and about 30 to 40 people attend each week.

“We are unity. We work hard to keep the building,” he said.

Hernandez said he doesn’t know where they will be able to hold the upcoming church services.

ONE OF THREE INCIDENTS

The church fire was one of three incident the WFPS responded to on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to an earlier fire just before 3:10 a.m. at a commercial/industrial recycling facility in the 1000 block of Henry Avenue.

Firefighters got to the scene and found a fire within recycled materials, which was being kept under control by a sprinkler system. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the remaining hot spots.

No one was working at the recycling facility at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and there are no damage estimates at this time.

In the third and final Wednesday morning incident, the WFPS responded to a potential gas leak at a bungalow on Bellavista Crescent.

At the scene, crews determined the leak was significant and created a safe perimeter around the home.

Several nearby homes were temporarily evacuated.

Manitoba Hydro came to the scene and crimped the gas line, allowing residents to return to their homes.

No one was hurt.