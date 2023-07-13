Winnipeg city council and police union agree to new contract

Winnipeg city council has signed off on a new contract with the police union.

Retroactive from July 2022 and going forward to December 2025, officers will see wage increases of around 3.13 per cent annually.

There are also changes to the pension, which has been a controversial file at City Hall.

Police officers will now increase their contributions from 8 per cent to 9.6 per cent, a 1.6 per cent bump. This will lower the city’s obligations from 21.78 per cent to 20.18 per cent.

Under the Brian Bowman administration, an arbitrator awarded damages to the police union after Council voted to have both sides put in equal amounts, bypassing the collective bargaining table.

The Winnipeg Police Association previously told CTV News its members have already ratified the deal.