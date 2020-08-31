WINNIPEG -- In a unanimous vote, Winnipeg city council has approved a $325,000 over expenditure to mandate mask use.

The mask requirement started Saturday and applied to all city facilities like libraries and transit.

The money will be used to provide masks for staff and residents using services.

A report on the funding says this is a public health issue so the city will ask the province to reimburse for the cost of the mask mandate.

City council also voted to extend property tax and business tax deferrals to November 30.

A report says that is expected to cost the city $1.57 million.