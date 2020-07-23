WINNIPEG -- In a last-ditch effort, the pot is being sweetened on the floor of Winnipeg City Council for the Portage Place redevelopment.

Starlight Investments is asking all three levels of government for $20 million for the $400 million project.

Last week the Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee agreed to a $5 million tax grant. On Wednesday a motion increased that to $11.3 million over 20 years.

The authors of that motion, Councillor Cindy Gilroy and Mayor Brian Bowman have upped the offer again - to $20 million.

On top of the $11.3 million subsidy, the new motion adds cash for a proposed community space and washrooms, streetscaping and transit stop upgrades.

It’s unclear if Starlight will accept those terms.

Councillor Kevin Klein has an alternate motion that contains $18 million of support over a shorter time frame, plus $2 million in permit and application fee waivers which Starlight said was acceptable.

City Council is set to vote on the funding request Thursday afternoon.

Starlight representatives warned councillors that time is running out as the company’s due diligence period to finalize the sale of the mall ends August 27.

The next council meeting is not scheduled until September.