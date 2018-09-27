

A Winnipeg company is helping foot the daunting $100,000 bill for this year’s Santa Claus Parade.

Skip the Dishes announced Thursday that they were donating $40,000 dollars to the GoFundMe campaign set up last week to help save the 108 year old Parade.

In April, the original sponsor who was footing half the bill pulled out leaving the parade board responsible for raising the total cost. This is after they had already started building the new float due to the old one being deemed unsafe.

Earlier this week organizers announced that they were still short $65,000 and that if that goal was not met by October 5 the parade would be cancelled.

The online GoFundMe has reached $80,000 dollars as of this morning.

Skip the Dishes is challenging other businesses to step up and match their donation.